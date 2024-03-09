Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iQIYI were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 8.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 22.3% during the third quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,681 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,434,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 15.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 42.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. 10,326,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,757,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

