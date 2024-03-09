Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,530 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lithia Motors by 71.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 126,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,230,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LAD stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.46. The stock had a trading volume of 205,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,785. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

