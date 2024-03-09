Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,000 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 70.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.22. 320,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $184.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average is $158.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

