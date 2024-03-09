Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 77,846 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,846 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. 4,412,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.