Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,710 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 355.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNSO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.06. 1,327,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

