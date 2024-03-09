Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.68 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $176,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,517,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

