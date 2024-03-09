Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $684,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. 382,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,052. The company has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $102.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.