Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $908,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,115. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $773.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -52.17%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

