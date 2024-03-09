Empower Price Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Empower has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One Empower token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a market cap of $2,291.41 and approximately $45.67 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empower alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Empower Token Profile

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00010834 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $48.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.