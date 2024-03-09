ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Down 2.2%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 209,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 106,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Further Reading

