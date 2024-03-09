Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 4,875 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,472 shares in the company, valued at $116,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $73,661.25.

On Monday, January 22nd, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $73,758.75.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Anish Patel sold 102 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,531.02.

On Friday, December 22nd, Anish Patel sold 983 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $14,774.49.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

