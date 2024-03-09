ERC20 Trading Down 25.1% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $157.50 million and approximately $54,961.84 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017828 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00026920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,439.09 or 0.99941763 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00153923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.10753173 USD and is up 328.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $27,565.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.