ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Raised to $100.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69. ESAB has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $101.61.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ESAB by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

