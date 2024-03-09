Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,974 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TT opened at $284.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $289.79.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

