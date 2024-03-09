Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 416 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 174,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,441,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,336,000 after buying an additional 39,292 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.0 %

LAMR opened at $118.16 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

