Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,800 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 131,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 64.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 76,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

