Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 174.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 218,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 1.5 %

GIS opened at $65.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.80. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

