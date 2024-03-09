Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5,327.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 176,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 172,981 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $6,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

