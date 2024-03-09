Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 200.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 133,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

