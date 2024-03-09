Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

