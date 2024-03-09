Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco increased its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.67.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

