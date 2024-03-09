Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $798,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in Unilever by 11.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 56.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.