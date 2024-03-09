Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,980 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,219,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 447,974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,691,000 after purchasing an additional 70,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

