Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.9 %

ETN stock opened at $297.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $303.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

