Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,190 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,601 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,990,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,699,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

