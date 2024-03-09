Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.2 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

