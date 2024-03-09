Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 79.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $836.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $798.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $730.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

