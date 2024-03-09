Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 722 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

