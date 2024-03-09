Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Essex Property Trust worth $25,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 234,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

ESS stock opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $252.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.73 and its 200 day moving average is $228.05.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.