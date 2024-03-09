European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Trading Up 42.9%

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE – Get Free Report) shares were up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 7,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 62,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.
