Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,901,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everi by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Everi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $797.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

