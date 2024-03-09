Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Geoffrey G. Ribar Sells 6,000 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,109 shares in the company, valued at $748,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.