Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.52 and last traded at $60.35. Approximately 1,181,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,954,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXAS

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,685.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,879. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.