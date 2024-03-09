Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Extendicare Trading Up 7.2 %

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.19 on Friday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.66. The firm has a market cap of C$600.44 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

