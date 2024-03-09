Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,272 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,800.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $206.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,447,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day moving average of $186.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

