Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 216,280 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2,156.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,280 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,673,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,599. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.