Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 63,634 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 975.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,634 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,103,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,894. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

