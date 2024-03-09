Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 480,584 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 941.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,584 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 95,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,624,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,938. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

