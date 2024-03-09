Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1,748.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after buying an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,393,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

