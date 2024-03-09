Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $19.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2,044.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 99,213 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.49. 9,010,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,472. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.