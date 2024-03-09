Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 1,338.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,409 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of LCTU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,041. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

