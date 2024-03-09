Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $32.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 987.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $32,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IYW traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,119. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $136.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.65.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

