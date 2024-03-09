Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,210 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of CION Investment worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 883,149.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.98. 314,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,783. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $596.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

