Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 983.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,403 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,259,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 509,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 498,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,402,000.

NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. 134,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,102. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

