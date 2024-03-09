Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1,186.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,678 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $28,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,870,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,506 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,187,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

