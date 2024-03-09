Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 740.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 334,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 190,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after buying an additional 125,998 shares during the period.

IYE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $46.16. 300,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,240. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

