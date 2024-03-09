Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 452,332 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4,664.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,332 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $34,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,739. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.