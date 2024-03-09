Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 678,324 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $35,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 1,326,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,559. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

