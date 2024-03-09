Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 909.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,310 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $105.88. 616,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.76.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
