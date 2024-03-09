Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2,462.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,435 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

DIS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $110.32. 10,009,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,834,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53. The company has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.